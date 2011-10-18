MADRID Oct 18 Spain is on course to import 10 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2011 due to better margins on burning coal than liquefied natural gas, an executive from Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Coaltrans conference in Madrid, utility sources said they have renegotiated LNG take-or-pay contracts and resold cargoes, mainly to Japan but also to Europe and elsewhere in Asia.

Spain's coal imports have languished in recent years and many analysts expected them to be compromised this year by the introduction of market regulations favouring domestically produced coal. (Reporting By Martin Roberts)