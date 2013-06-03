(Inserts dropped word 'are' in final paragraph)

By John McGarrity

LONDON, June 3 Benchmark coal futures prices sank to a 3-year low on Monday in a fall that, if sustained, could make it hard for high-cost producers such as the U.S. and Russia to stave off big output cuts.

Coal futures, referred to as swaps in the industry, traded below $90 a tonne, their lowest since April 2010 when demand for coal in Europe slumped because of the global economic crisis.

At 1605 GMT, the API2 coal swaps for 2014 delivery into Europe, the front-year coal futures, were trading at $89.60 a tonne after falling to an intraday low of $89.45.

"The big question for coal producers will be whether futures deliveries can be hedged fully at prices above the costs of production. The entire forward curve has been dragged down this year by oversupply and slow growth in demand," Paolo Coghe, a commodities analyst with Societe Generale, said.

Seasonally slow demand for coal and a well-attended industry conference have helped to weaken support for prices.

"Utilities also think prices are likely to go lower, and at this time of year they are in no rush to buy," one trader said.

"A fall through $90 in the swaps price on its own doesn't change too much in terms of demand and supply in the very short term, it's mainly a psychological level below which producers start to wonder whether future production will be economic," the trader added.

Coal prices for year-ahead delivery are around 33 percent below their most recent high around $135 in April 2011 as many producers have been slow to rein in oversupply, while the growth in demand for coal from countries including China has cooled.

A higher proportion of coal to be supplied to European buyers in 2014 is likely to have been hedged so far this year compared with the same stage in 2012, based on a higher share of forward sales of power by utilities.

Power companies often hedge their requirements for coal at the same time that they sell electricity forward.

Further production cuts are considered by analysts as most likely in the U.S., particularly in central Appalachian mines where costs are high and margins relatively low.

Around half of Russian's coal production is loss making below $90, Deutsche Bank estimates, but the country's mines benefit from state aid and subsidy, meaning companies may be cushioned from the full effect of weak prices, traders said.

In South Africa, where the cost of production tends to be lower than in the U.S. and Russia, mining companies are cushioned by the weakening rand currency and strong demand for its coal in India, where power generators need to increase imports because of insufficient domestic supply of quality coal.

Output in Colombia, the world's fourth largest exporter, tends to be the lowest cost of the major producers as most mines are new and large in scale, with deposits close to the surface. (Editing by James Jukwey)