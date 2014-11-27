(Repeasts story published early Friday; no changes to text)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE Nov 27 Nathan Tinkler, the former
mining magnate who lost his fortune because of a slump in coal
prices, expects global mining companies such as BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto to put their coal
assets up for sale.
The former electrician who became Australia's youngest
billionaire by betting on unloved coal assets in pre-boom 2006
only to see his empire crumble in the 2012 downturn, predicted
that coal markets will remain depressed for a few more years.
"I am a big believer that a lot of the majors will start to
divest assets (in coal)," Tinkler said during a speech in a rare
public appearance at the Singapore Mining Club Christmas dinner
on Friday.
Tinkler, who worked as an apprentice at BHP Billiton early
in his career, also said that the iron ore sector faces major
restructuring.
"It's very possible over the next two to three years that
we'll see a lot of rationalisation in the iron ore industry ...
it's going to be a tough slog for the iron ore sector."
Prices of coal and iron ore have tumbled to multi-year lows
this year, with oversupply smothering more moderate demand
growth. The fall in prices of these raw materials has placed
large miners such as Rio, BHP and Anglo American under
pressure and pushed some smaller companies out of business.
(Writing by Silvia Antonioli; Additional reporting by Nina
Chestney and Sonali Paul; Editing by David Goodman)