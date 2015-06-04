(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Valerie Volcovici
HARLAN COUNTY, KY, June 4 When Dan Mosley became
head of Kentucky's Harlan County government this year, he
promised - like those elected before him - to defend the state's
beleaguered coal industry. But Mosley also vowed to do something
else for his county: help build a new economy based on something
other than coal.
"The best business I've seen in town lately has been the
U-Haul business because people are moving out," said Mosley, a
boyish-looking father of two, speaking after a community meeting
in the century-old coal town of Benham. "The time has come to
wipe away our tears," he says. "We have no choice but to
diversify."
Talk of an economic transition remains difficult in eastern
Kentucky, where you can still spot bumper stickers that read
"Mine Every Lump" and statues honor coal miners. These are the
people Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell says are
victims of an Obama administration "war on coal" - hammered by
onerous regulations on coal-fired utilities and a president
infatuated with wind and solar power.
But while such rhetoric still resonates in Washington, many
locals say they have accepted that, this time, the boom-bust
coal cycle has settled on bust. In the shadow of central
Appalachia's bright-green hills, citizens groups are joining
local politicians and entrepreneurs to map out a future less
dependent on coal.
Appalachia's challenge is not unique. Coal towns across the
Western world have faced an economic abyss as the industry
declines. Britain's state-owned coalfields were wracked by civil
strife in the 1980s, when then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
stared down miners' unions in an historic confrontation that
ultimately shuttered dozens of communities.
The UK's mixed experience in rebuilding those local
economies offers a sobering lesson about the task ahead.
Across eastern Kentucky, the conversation about what comes
after coal ranges from teaching ex-miners how to write software
to turning old surface mines into cattle-grazing or hemp farms.
It envisions bringing in businesses, such as call centers and
heritage tourism that taps coal's history.
Among those taking baby steps are people like former mining
engineer Rusty Justice, who tapped federal workforce training
funds to hire 10 apprentices - including nine former coal
workers - for a software and website development start-up,
Bitsource he has co-founded. Justice is Kentucky's answer to
businessman Michael Bloomberg's flippant remark at a 2014 energy
summit that "You're not going to teach a coal miner to code."
"There is an urgency here now, a realization that our backs
are against the wall and we have to fight to survive,"
Congressman Hal Rogers, a Republican who has represented
Kentucky's coal-producing counties since 1981.
Rogers has been witness to the long decline. In Harlan
County alone, the population has dipped below 30,000, dropping
by nearly half in 30 years. Unemployment hovers around 18
percent - more than three times the national average.
Across eastern Kentucky over 7,000 workers were laid off in
2012 and 2013 as production fell by 40 percent, according to the
Kentucky Coal Association. For every one direct coal job lost,
at least three other that depended on it went too. (Graphic: reut.rs/1Q3wXYN)
BEYOND THE 'WAR'
While some residents blame environmental regulations for
squeezing the industry, much of the decline is attributed to
irreversible economic and technological changes. The best,
easiest-to-reach Appalachian coal has already been mined.
Cheaper, cleaner natural gas has become abundant, while coal
jobs became more automated.
"We don't see a major resurgence at all in coal production
in eastern Kentucky," said Len Peters, the secretary of the
state's energy and environment cabinet. He agrees with Rogers
that rather than one silver bullet the region's economy needs
hundreds of "smaller bullets."
In 2013, Rogers and Kentucky's Democratic Governor Steven
Beshear launched Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), a
bi-partisan initiative aimed at helping businesses create jobs,
attract investment and nurture entrepreneurship.
Under their auspices, Macquarie Capital will
undertake a public-private project this summer to build a
$250-$350 million broadband internet pipeline through Kentucky,
using almost $50 million in state bonds and federal grants to
bring crucial infrastructure to the state's isolated east.
In May, SOAR's second summit hosted over 1,000 people and
U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, who announced $35.5 million
in federal grants to help businesses market their products,
re-train workers for non-mining jobs and support homegrown
entrepreneurs.
Many of those initiatives are taking shape at grassroots
levels.
Carl Buck Shoupe, a retired Harlan County coal miner, helped
launch a residential energy efficiency program in Benham to help
customers upgrade their heating and air conditioning units.
"What's happening now finally," he says, "is that people are
starting to realize that coal is out of here and it's not coming
back."
A Lexington-based company called Freedom Seed and Feed is
partnering with University of Pikeville to open the first
federally permitted hemp seed and fiber farm in the United
States. The company will grow the plant on abandoned surface
mine sites, using the hemp for fibers in car interiors, clothing
and building materials.
And this being Kentucky, there are always opportunities in
bourbon: Irish-born local businessman Pearse Lyons wants to
extend Kentucky's popular bourbon trail to Appalachia. Over 1
million tourists are projected to visit the state's distilleries
by 2018, according to the state distillers' association, and
Lyons who runs a conglomerate called Alltech started
construction in February on a distillery and brewery in
Pikeville under a "Dueling Barrels" brand.
He says the new business can create 50 to 60 jobs and help
turn Pikeville into a tourist destination.
RESISTANCE
Still, compensating for coal's decline remains a tall order
in eastern Kentucky, which surveys show to have some of the
highest worker disability rates and poorest health rates in the
country.
Charles Snavely, the retired president of eastern U.S.
operations for Arch Coal, said he welcomed new industries such
as information technology but warned that nothing was available
for those who need immediate relief.
"There is potential there but while over a long period of
time you can refocus the education system to teach that type of
work, what about all the people that are there right now?"
Yet Jay Williams, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce
for Economic Development who, as the former mayor of Youngstown,
Ohio, saw his city go bust with the decline of the steel
industry, saw reasons for hope.
"We spent 25 years, lamenting, stuck, waiting," Williams
said as he waited to address last month's SOAR gathering. "The
conversation here has not only started sooner, but they've made
significant progress early on."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Bruce Wallace and
Tomasz Janowski)