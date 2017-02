SYDNEY Aug 26 Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp have increased their offer to buy the remaining stake in Coal & Allied they do not already own to A$125 per share.

Rio and Mitsubishi on Sept. 8 offered A$122 a share to buy out the 14 percent of the coal miner they do not already own.

Coal & Allied said in a statement on Friday the increased offer incorporated a special dividend of A$8 per share.

