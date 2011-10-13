Oct 13 Australia's Coal and Allied
said coal production in the September quarter rose 33 percent to
5.64 million tonnes versus 4.23 million in the same quarter a
year ago.
Analysts were generally calling for a 25 percent increase
due to improved mining conditions across the company's
operations.
Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
are in the process of mopping up the shares in Coal and
Allied Industries that they don't already own.
Rio Tinto currently owns 75.7 percent of Coal and Allied,
and Mitsubishi 10.2 percent.
The companies are offering A$125 a share, valuing the miner
at A$10.8 billion.
Coal and Allied operates three mines in New South Wales
state producing coking and thermal coals.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miranda Maxwell)