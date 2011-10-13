Oct 13 Australia's Coal and Allied said coal production in the September quarter rose 33 percent to 5.64 million tonnes versus 4.23 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts were generally calling for a 25 percent increase due to improved mining conditions across the company's operations.

Rio Tinto and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp are in the process of mopping up the shares in Coal and Allied Industries that they don't already own.

Rio Tinto currently owns 75.7 percent of Coal and Allied, and Mitsubishi 10.2 percent.

The companies are offering A$125 a share, valuing the miner at A$10.8 billion.

Coal and Allied operates three mines in New South Wales state producing coking and thermal coals. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Miranda Maxwell)