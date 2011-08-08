* Offer at 34 percent premium to Friday close
* Top institutional shareholder backs offer
* Values Coal & Allied at $11.1 billion
* Coal & Allied shares jump 31 percent to 4-month high
(Adds analyst comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 8 Rio Tinto and
Mitsubishi Corp have proposed buying out Coal & Allied
for A$1.49 billion ($1.56 billion), aiming to take full
control of the Australian miner to take advantage of strong coal
prices.
Rio and Mitsubishi offered A$122 a share, a 34 percent
premium to the coal miner's last trade, to buy out the 14
percent they do not already own. Coal & Allied shares surged 28
percent to a four-month high.
Top institutional shareholder Perpetual Investments
, which owns 6.3 percent, backed the offer. That makes
the takeover nearly certain to be completed once Rio Tinto and
Mitsubishi finalise their agreement to enter a joint bid.
Despite a strong currency, global economic uncertainty and
new taxes, Australian resource companies have been sought-after
takeover targets as the demand boom from China, India driving
commodity prices is expected to continue.
The bid follows Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's
$5 billion hostile bid for Macarthur Coal and
Rio Tinto's $4 billion takeover of Mozambique-focused coal miner
Riversdale Mining earlier this year.
Mitsubishi appeared set to fund about 70 percent of the deal
and the proposal would see it double its stake in Coal & Allied
to 20 percent. Rio Tinto would increase its stake to 80 percent
from 75.7 percent.
That would boost Mitsubishi's equity holding in thermal coal
production to nearly 13 million tonnes a year without having to
pay the hefty prices that Indian companies have been paying for
coal projects in Australia and Indonesia.
"It would be a lot cheaper for Mitsubishi to buy shares in
the company they know well than acquiring a stake in a new
mine," said Yasuhiro Narita, an analyst at Nomura Securities.
Rio Tinto shareholders barely took notice of the deal on a
day when the rest of the market was focused on global debt
worries.
"It makes sense, whether or not they believe there's value
in there. They own three-quarters of the company, so they're
just bringing the rest of it in-house," said Ric Ronge, a
portfolio manager at Pengana Capital, which owns Rio Tinto
shares.
Coal & Allied said the offer, valuing the whole group at
$11.1 billion, was incomplete and was not capable of being
accepted.
"We will be carefully considering the indicative proposal,
but at this stage have not formed any views in relation to
either whether a shareholder meeting will be convened, or, more
generally, the indicative proposal, including price," said Bryan
Davis, chairman of Coal & Allied's proposal response committee.
While the planned offer was a 34 percent premium, it is well
below Coal & Allied's high of A$135 a share in January.
Perpetual said it was willing to sell out as the offer was
above its current valuation on the company and its fundholders
had already reaped a 17 percent compound annual return before
dividends on their stake in the company over the past 10 years.
"Rio and Mitsubishi are the only potential buyers of this
asset," Perpetual said.
Coal & Allied shares rose as high as A$119.03 and last
traded up 27 percent A$115.18 holding about 5 percent below the
proposed bid as a formal offer was not yet on the table. Rio
Tinto shares sank 5.4 percent to a 13-month low.
Coal & Allied mines thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal
in the Hunter Valley. Last week it reported a 41 percent jump in
first-half profit to A$227 million, bolstered by a 25 percent
increase in both sales volumes and prices.
"These strong market conditions are expected to continue for
the remainder of the year and we will increasingly see these
higher prices flow into revenue as contracts are renewed," Coal
& Allied's managing director, Bill Champion, said last week.
Since the earthquake in Japan in March, lower thermal coal
demand from Australia's No.1 customer has kept prices largely
flat around $120 per tonne, but they remain historically strong.
Rio Tinto said if the bid went ahead and was successful,
that would simplify the ownership structure of Coal & Allied and
allow it to be delisted.
"It would give us greater flexibility in running its
operations," Rio Tinto spokeswoman Karen Halbert said, adding
that Rio Tinto was still in discussions with Mitsubishi.
A Mitsubishi spokesman said the company believed the offer
was attractive to Coal & Allied shareholders.
($1 = 0.958 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue in TOKYO; Editing by Balazs
Koranyi, Lincoln Feast and Matt Driskill)