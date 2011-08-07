* Offer at 34 percent premium

* Values whole group at $11.1 bln

MELBOURNE Aug 8 Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp have made an offer to buyout Coal & Allied, valuing the Australian coal miner at A$10.6 billion ($11.1 billion).

Rio and Mitsubishi offered A$122 a share, a 34 percent premium to the Australian coal miner's last trade, to buy out the 14 percent of Coal & Allied they do not already own.

If successful, Rio Tinto would end up with an 80 percent stake and Mitsubishi 20 percent.

Coal & Allied said the offer was incomplete, and was not capable of being accepted.

"We will be carefully considering the indicative proposal b tu at this stage have not formed any views in relation to either whether a shareholder meeting will be convened, or, more generally, the indicative proposal, including price," said Bryan Davis, Chairman of Coal & Allied's proposal response committee. ($1=0.958 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)