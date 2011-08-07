UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
* Offer at 34 percent premium
* Values whole group at $11.1 bln
MELBOURNE Aug 8 Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp have made an offer to buyout Coal & Allied, valuing the Australian coal miner at A$10.6 billion ($11.1 billion).
Rio and Mitsubishi offered A$122 a share, a 34 percent premium to the Australian coal miner's last trade, to buy out the 14 percent of Coal & Allied they do not already own.
If successful, Rio Tinto would end up with an 80 percent stake and Mitsubishi 20 percent.
Coal & Allied said the offer was incomplete, and was not capable of being accepted.
"We will be carefully considering the indicative proposal b tu at this stage have not formed any views in relation to either whether a shareholder meeting will be convened, or, more generally, the indicative proposal, including price," said Bryan Davis, Chairman of Coal & Allied's proposal response committee. ($1=0.958 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.