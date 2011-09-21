* Alpha cuts FY shipments outlook to 102.5-109.5 mln tons

* Walter cuts second-half sales forecast to over 5.2 mln metric tons

* Alpha shares down 10 pct before the bell; Walter down 14 pct

Sept 21 Alpha Natural Resources Inc and Walter Energy cut their shipment forecasts hurt by lower-than-expected output from certain mines, sending the coal miners' shares down before the bell.

Alpha shares fell 10 percent and Walter's 14 percent.

Alpha said weaker production volumes at its Emerald Longwall mine and certain legacy Massey mines would affect full-year shipments while Walter sees lower second-half sales due to difficult conditions at an Alabama mine and slow recovery from the record rainfall in British Colombia.

Walter said its fourth quarter will be hurt by a four-week shutdown due to a plant upgrade.

For the current quarter, Walter sees third-quarter consolidated net income of $1.00-$1.16 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.23 per share in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect the stock will be under pressure Wednesday, as investors continue to question the company's ability to deliver on its guidance," Dahlman Rose said in a note to clients.

Alpha said its shipments outlook was further affected by a force majeure notice from an export customer.

The company also cut its eastern metallurgical coal shipment outlook range mainly due to shipment levels in July and August.

In June, Alpha Natural bought rival Massey Energy , which was rocked by a deadly coal mining accident last year. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)