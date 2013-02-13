MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MUMBAI Feb 13 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, posted a 9 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating market expectations, helped by strong sales volumes and lower-than-expected rise in costs.
The state-run miner said its October-December net profit rose to 43.95 billion rupees ($815 million) from 40.40 billion a year earlier. Net sales rose 13 percent to 173.25 billion rupees.
On average, analysts had forecast net profit of 40 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 53.93 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Anand Basu)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: