MUMBAI Dec 10 India's competition regulator has
imposed a fine of 17.7 billion rupees ($290 million) on
state-run miner Coal India for abusing its dominant
position and imposing unfair conditions in fuel supply
agreements with customers.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday issued
a "cease and desist order" to the state miner and directed it to
modify clauses in its fuel supply contracts related to sampling
and testing, transportation charges, and compensation on supply
of stones.
Officials at Coal India, the world's largest coal miner by
output, were not immediately available for comment.
The company, which accounts for 80 percent of India's coal
output, changed its pricing system last year, allowing it to
charge higher prices from some customers. However, it still
sells domestic coal at discounts of between 45 and 70 percent to
international prices.
The CCI had launched a probe earlier this year after
complaints from state utilities Maharashtra State Power
Generation Co. and Gujarat State Electricity Corp against the
miner and its units.
($1 = 61.10 rupees)
