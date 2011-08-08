MUMBAI Aug 8 Coal India , the world's
largest coal miner, is looking at one acquisition each in
Indonesia, Australia and the United States, its chairman said on
Monday.
The likely size of each deal will be below 10 billion rupees
($223.5 million), and the company has set aside 60 billion
rupees for acquisitions this fiscal year, N. C. Jha told
reporters after shares in the company were included in India's
main stock index .
The company has been in advanced talks with Indonesia's
Golden Energy Mines to buy stake in its assets in a deal that
could be worth as much as $1 billion, sources had told Reuters
in May.
Coal India, which the market values at $55.7 billion, fell
as much as 3.7 percent to 378.20 rupees in the Mumbai market
that was down 2.5 percent. The stock is up about 25
percent so far this year.
($1 = 44.735 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)