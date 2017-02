MUMBAI Aug 8 Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, will make a provision of 25 billion rupees ($558.8 million) this fiscal year for a likely wage increase, a senior finance official at the company said on Monday.

Wage negotiations are currently underway but the company will make a provision in the remaining three quarters of the year, the official told reporters.

Coal India, which the market values at $55.7 billion, fell as much as 3.7 percent to 378.20 rupees in the Mumbai market that was down more than 3 percent. The stock is up about 25 percent so far this year. ($1 = 44.735 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)