(Adds details)
* Net profit 41.4 bln rupees vs 36.1 bln consensus
* Sales rise 27 pct to 145 bln rupees
* Faces stiff competition for overseas resources
MUMBAI, Aug 12 Coal India , the world's
largest coal miner, on Friday said its fiscal first quarter
profit surged 64 percent, beating street estimates, as stronger
sales and a price increase effected in February boosted margins.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but
local supplies are falling short of demand as the country builds
more power plants, and as domestic coal projects run into
environmental and land acquisition delays.
Power-hungry India, where frequent black-outs are common,
aims to halve its peak-hour power deficit of nearly 14 percent
in two years.
Asia's third largest economy is likely to import 135 million
tonnes of coal in the financial year that began April 1, spurred
by demand that is forecast to grow 11 percent a year.
Earlier this week, state-run Coal India said it was in talks
for one acquisition each in Indonesia, Australia and the United
States, but was awaiting the government's nod to go ahead with
the deals.
The company, which faces stiff competition for resources,
was in advanced talks with Indonesia's Golden Energy Mines to
buy up to 40 percent of its assets, sources had told Reuters in
May.
But local private rival GMR Infrastructure said on
Friday it had reached a deal to buy a 30-percent stake in Golden
Energy for $450 million to $550 million in cash.
Coal India has also reportedly been in talks with U.S.
miners Massey Energy and Peabody Energy for coal assets
in the United States and Australia.
Kolkata-based Coal India, in which the Indian
government sold a 10 percent stake last year for $3.4 billion in
the country's largest IPO ever, has set aside $1.3 billion for
acquisitions this fiscal year.
Q1 NET PROFIT SOARS
Coal India said net profit rose to 41.44 billion rupees in
its fiscal first quarter , from 25.26 billion rupees a
year ago. Net sales grew 27 percent to 144.99 billion rupees.
A Reuters poll of seven brokerages had forecast net profit
of 36.1 billion rupees for the quarter on net sales of 142.6
billion rupees.
The company said sales for the April-June period
rose 5.2 percent to 106.3 million tonnes, while coal production
rose 1.2 percent to 96.3 million tonnes.
The profit was boosted by a 30-percent price increase that
the company effected in February for some of its
customers.
Coal India prices coal about two-thirds lower than global
prices, in part because of comparatively low quality coal.
Despite the price increase, its coal prices remain 30 to 60
percent lower than international rates.
The company has said it will effect the next round of price
increases after it works out the cost increase from the ongoing
wage negotiations with its unions.
Shares in Coal India, the country's second-most valuable
firm at about $54 billion, closed down 0.3 percent
ahead of the results in a Mumbai market that fell 1.3 percent.
The stock, which was included in India's main stock index
earlier this week, is the best performer among the
components of the index. It has risen more than 22
percent so far this year, outperforming a nearly 18-percent
decline in the main index.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing
by Jui Chakravorty)