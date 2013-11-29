By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India
BHUBANESWAR, India Nov 29 Workers angered at
losing their jobs shut a major coal field of Coal India Ltd
on Friday, leading to the loss of 200,000 tonnes per
day of output and causing alarm among power producers already
facing tight supply, the company said.
The Talcher field, comprising seven open cast mines, is run
by the Mahanadi Coalfields unit, which last fiscal year
accounted for nearly a quarter of output totalling 452 million
tonnes from state-owned Coal India, the world's biggest coal
producer.
Mahanadi Coalfields supplies power companies such as NTPC
Ltd and aluminium maker National Aluminium Co Ltd
.
"Some power companies we supply to have already sent me
panic text messages," Mahanadi Coalfields Chairman A.N. Sahay
said. "The situation is very critical and I don't know when we
will be able to resume production."
Sahay said a new contractor had taken over coal loading and
other activities and was using new workers, leading to violent
protests by those hired by the previous contractor.
The aggrieved workers disrupted operations at two Mahanadi
Coalfields railway sidings on Oct. 8.
The trouble intensified on Friday when about a thousand
people led by a local legislator clashed with some 300 workers
employed by the new contractor and forcibly shut the mines,
Superintendent of Police Narasimha Bhola told Reuters.
Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of the
country's total coal output. Its inability to raise output in
line with demand means India has become the third largest
importer of coal despite sitting on what BP has estimated to be
the world's fifth-largest reserves.
(Writing by Krishna N Das; Editing by Anthony Barker)