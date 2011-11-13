* Interest drawn on investments at 17.94 bln rupees
* Half-yearly profit up 67.6 pct to 67.37 bln rupees
Nov 13 State-run Coal India, the
world's largest coal miner, posted a lower-than-expected
quarterly net profit of 25.93 billion rupees ($517.3 million) as
a price increase in February failed to boost profitability
despite higher-than-expected sales.
Coal India, which produces nearly 80 percent of the coal in
India, has been unable to meet growing power demand in Asia's
third-largest economy from power and steel projects.
The company has said it may miss production targets this
year because of delays in environmental clearances at some of
its mines.
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power
generation, and the country is likely to import 135 million
tonnes of coal in the financial year that began April 1, spurred
by demand that is forecast to grow 11 percent a year.
India holds about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves,
but has struggled to provide enough fuel to its under-performing
power sector because of policy challenges ranging from land
acquisition to green clearances for mining and tariff subsidy
programmes.
The Kolkata-based company said consolidated sales in
July-September stood at 131.48 billion rupees.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast a net profit of
28.5 billion rupees for the quarter on net sales of 130.9
billion.
The company, in which the Indian government sold a
10-percent stake for $3.4 billion in the country's largest IPO
ever last November, did not provide comparable numbers for the
corresponding quarter last year as it was unlisted then.
However, on a half-yearly basis, its consolidated profit
rose to 67.37 billion rupees in April-September as compared with
40.2 billion rupees a year earlier, it said.
The company has raised coal prices by 30 percent since
February for some of its customers.
Coal India prices coal about two-thirds lower than global
prices, in part because of comparatively low quality coal.
Despite the price increase, its coal prices remain 30 to 60
percent lower than international rates.
Global thermal coal prices have been trading at about $120 a
tonne, more than 20 percent higher than prices a year ago when
prices were below $100 per tonne.
Coal India, which this month received government approval
for acquiring unlisted coal assets overseas, has been on the
lookout for coal mines abroad, but has faced stiff competition
from global rivals as well as private sector Indian companies.
The miner, which is negotiating wage increases with its
five recognised unions, is expected to effect the next round of
price increases once these are finalised.
It is likely to make provision for 25 billion rupees this
fiscal year for a likely wage increase, a senior finance
official had said earlier.
Shares in Coal India, the country's fourth-most valuable
firm at about $41 billion, closed unchanged at 326.10 rupees on
Friday, in a weak Mumbai market.
risen 3.6 percent in 2011, outperforming a nearly 16 percent
decline in the main index.
($1 = 50.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI, Writing by Prashant
Mehra; Editing by Sugita Katyal)