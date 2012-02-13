* Q3 net profit 40.4 bln rupees vs 36.3 bln rupees estimate
* Output 114.62 mln tonnes vs 113.77 mln tonnes year earlier
* Coal India shares close up 1.4 pct in Mumbai trading
MUMBAI, Feb 13 State-run miner Coal India
posted a better-than-expected 54 percent rise in its
December-quarter net profit, helped by strong production volumes
and a price increase effected last February.
The company, which produces nearly 80 percent of the coal in
India, said net profit for its fiscal third quarter jumped to
40.38 billion rupees ($821 million) from 26.26 billion a year
earlier. Net sales rose to 153.49 billion from 126.87 billion in
the same period a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had estimated net profit of 36.31
billion rupees on net sales of 157.2 billion rupees, according
to a Reuters poll.
Coal accounts for more than half of power generation in
Asia's third-largest economy, but the state miner has struggled
to get swift environment clearances and land acquisition
approvals for its mines, forcing expensive imports of more than
100 million tonnes annually.
On Monday, the Kolkata-based company said it produced 114.62
million tonnes of coal in the December quarter, up from 113.77
million tonnes a year earlier.
Margins rose on the back of price increases that it effected
in February 2011, which are estimated to yield additional
revenue of $1.4 billion annually.
The company, the world's largest coal miner, said it made an
additional provision in its third-quarter results for the new
wage pact that it signed with its workers on Jan. 31, but did
not provide details. It plans to make the rest of the provision
in the March quarter, it said in a statement to the stock
exchanges.
Last month, Coal India signed an agreement with its five
recognised unions to increase wages by 25 percent. The pact,
which will run until June 2016, is expected to add about 40
billion rupees to the company's annual wage bill.
Coal India reported employee benefit expenses in the
December quarter rose 20 percent to 56.22 billion rupees.
Provisions and writeoffs jumped nearly four-fold to 3.33 billion
rupees.
The company provided 7.5 billion rupees for wage increase in
the September quarter.
Last month, Coal India bowed to pressure from the Indian
government and reversed a price increase after protests by power
producers reeling from coal supply shortages.
It is currently implementing a new mechanism linking prices
to gross calorific value (GCV) of the coal it produces, and will
review the pricing mechanism in April.
Shares in Coal India, the country's fourth-most valuable
company at $42.4 billion, closed 1.4 percent higher in a flat
Mumbai market. The stock has risen 12 percent so far in
2012, compared to a 15 percent increase in the main index.
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)