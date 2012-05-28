* Q4 net profit slips 5 pct from year earlier
* Says no decision yet on raising prices
* Coal India revenue seen rising 6-7 pct in current year
(Adds details, quotes from conference)
May 28 State miner Coal India, which
earlier this year reversed a price increase under pressure from
power producers, on Monday reported its first decline in
quarterly profit since listing in 2010, weighed down by a steep
increase in wage bills.
The company, which produces nearly 80 percent of the coal in
India, has been under pressure for missing its scaled-down
output target for the fiscal year ended March, exacerbating a
severe coal shortage for power producers in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, has struggled to
hit production targets for years because of failure get swift
environmental and regulatory clearances, forcing expensive
imports of more than 100 million tonnes annually.
It has also long delayed a plan to set up washeries to
improve coal quality and has been accused by investors of not
taking serious action on coal thefts.
The company posted a 5 percent drop in net profit for the
January-March quarter to 40.13 billion rupees ($727 million),
but net sales rose 29 percent to 194.19 billion rupees, helped
by a price increase in February 2011.
Analysts had forecast net profit of 41.1 billion rupees on
net sales of 179.4 billion rupees, a Reuters poll of brokerages
showed.
The lower profit could intensify pressure from investors
such as U.K. fund The Children's Investment Fund Management
(TCI), which threatened legal action earlier this year after the
company bowed to pressure from the government in January and
reversed a price increase.
The government, which owns 90 percent of Coal India's
equity, has also forced the company to sign guaranteed fuel
supply pacts with India's power companies.
Coal India Chairman S. Narsing Rao told reporters in Kolkata
that the company had not yet decided on raising prices.
Average domestic coal prices range between 1,600-1,700
rupees per tonne and are 40-70 percent below international spot
prices, as they are capped by a government keen to provide cheap
electricity.
On Monday, the Kolkata-based company said it produced 436
million tonnes of coal in the year ended March 31, compared to
431 million tonnes a year earlier.
The company could increase net sales by 6 to 7 percent in
the current fiscal year at current prices, Rao said.
Margins during the quarter slipped after a provision in its
results for a new wage pact that it signed with its workers on
January 31. The agreement, which increased wages by 25 percent,
has added about 60 billion rupees to the company's annual wage
bill.
Coal India reported employee benefits expenses in the
quarter nearly doubled to 90.68 billion rupees. Provisions and
write-offs also jumped 53 percent to 5.7 billion rupees. It had
made partial provision in earlier quarters for the wage
increase.
Shares in Coal India, the country's fourth-most valuable
company at about $36 billion, closed 0.5 percent higher in a
Mumbai market that rose 1.2 percent. The stock has
risen about 5 percent so far in 2012, roughly in line with the
increase in the main index.
($1=55.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI and Sujoy Dhar in
KOLKATA; Editing by Tony Munroe)