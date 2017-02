MUMBAI Aug 12 Three months ended June 30. (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 41.44 vs 25.26

Net sales 144.99 vs 114.36

NOTE: Coal India is the world's largest coal miner. The above results are on a consolidated basis. A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 36.1 billion rupees for the quarter.

(Reporting by Neha Singh)