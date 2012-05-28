MUMBAI May 28 State miner Coal India,
which earlier this year reversed a price increase under pressure
from power producers, reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly
profits, weighed down by stagnant volumes and a steep increase
in wage bills.
The world's largest coal miner said net profit fell to 40.13
billion rupees ($727 million) from 42.21 billion a year earlier,
but net sales rose 29 percent to 194.19 billion rupees following
a price increase in February last year.
Analysts had forecast net profit of 41.1 billion rupees on
net sales of 179.4 billion rupees, a Reuters poll of brokerages
showed.
Shares in Coal India, the country's fourth-most valuable
company at about $36 billion, closed 0.5 percent higher in a
Mumbai market that rose 1.2 percent.
($1=55.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)