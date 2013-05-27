MUMBAI May 27 Coal India, the world's
largest coal producer, posted a 35 percent rise in its
fourth-quarter profit, beating market expectations, helped by
strong sales and lower-than-expected costs.
The state-run miner said its January-March net profit rose
to 54.14 billion rupees ($974 million) from 40.13 billion rupees
a year earlier. Net sales rose 2.5 percent to 199.05 billion
rupees.
On an average, analysts had forecast a net profit of 49.97
billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. The
company's financial year ended on March 31.
($1 = 55.61 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Miral Fahmy)