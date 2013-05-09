NEW DELHI, May 9 State-run Coal India Ltd's stocks were at 53.72 million tonnes as of May 1, 7 percent lower from the previous month, a government statement said, which helped increase supply to state utilities in the energy-hungry nation. Coal fuels more than half of India's power generation and shifting more stocks to its mainly power-producing customers helps trim the supply gap in the country, where capacity additions in the power sector have outpaced growth in domestic coal output. The world's biggest coal miner plans to cut stocks by 15 million tonnes in 2013/14, Chairman S. Narsing Rao told Reuters last month, to help increase its supplies. Coal India, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the country's coal, produced 35.75 million tonnes in April and supplied 39.89 million tonnes of coal by running down its stocks. Those were 5.7 percent and 5.6 percent higher respectively from a year earlier, the statement said on Thursday. The higher supplies were possible due to an increase in the availability of rail wagons for transporting coal. Around 90 percent of India's coal is transported by railroads. The miner loaded 201 wagons, or rakes, per day in April, against 181.5 rakes a year earlier, which enabled a 10.2 percent rise in supplies to power utilities. Following is a table on Coal India's production and supplies in April: April 2013 April 2012 Target Actual Actual % change Production 35.15 35.75 33.81 5.7 Supply (offtake) 40.03 39.89 37.76 5.6 Supply to utilities -- 29.55 26.82 10.2 Rake loading* -- 201 181.5 10.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * per day ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government data (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)