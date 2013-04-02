BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
April 2 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner by output, missed its supply target for the fiscal year 2012-13 by 4.8 million tonnes, it said in a statement late on Monday.
The state-run miner, which produces about 80 percent of India's coal output, reported offtake (supply) of 465.2 million tonnes for the year, falling short of its target of 470 million tonnes.
In February, Coal India said it remained on track to meet its supply target for the year.
The company also missed its production target of 464.1 million tonnes for the year by 11.9 million tonnes, it said. (Reporting by Tenzin Dekeva in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.