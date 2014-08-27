PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 27 Coal Of Africa Ltd :
* Reached agreement with subsidiaries of Grindrod Limited for settlement of historic and future liabilities up to end of December 2016
* Settlement with Grindrod will result in a $10 million payment settled in two tranches
* Company will be able to export coal during settlement period with no take or pay obligations and has sufficient export capacity to meet scheduled production from Vele colliery to end of CY2016
* Terms of throughput agreement will be renegotiated for a further two five-year periods and one further two-year period commencing CY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.