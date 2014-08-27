Aug 27 Coal Of Africa Ltd :

* Reached agreement with subsidiaries of Grindrod Limited for settlement of historic and future liabilities up to end of December 2016

* Settlement with Grindrod will result in a $10 million payment settled in two tranches

* Company will be able to export coal during settlement period with no take or pay obligations and has sufficient export capacity to meet scheduled production from Vele colliery to end of CY2016

* Terms of throughput agreement will be renegotiated for a further two five-year periods and one further two-year period commencing CY2017