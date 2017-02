JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 Coal of Africa Ltd : * 1.27 million t rom Coal, 548,798 t of export quality Coal produced at

woestalleen, mooiplaats in September quarter * Coal of africa says agreement signed with union to end six week wage

strike at mooiplaats colliery in safrica * Says lower export sales during September quarter to 224,972 tonnes due to

softer demand, lower throughout at terminal * Says total run of mine output in September quarter at 1.52 million t