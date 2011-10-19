* Says government lifts water use licence suspension

* Says "well placed" for first production in Q1 2012

LONDON Oct 19 South African miner Coal of Africa said on Wednesday it was ready to begin full operations at its controversial Vele colliery in South Africa, after the government lifted a suspension of the integrated water use licence for the project.

The miner's water use licence for Vele, which is close to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was suspended in July after an appeal submitted by a coalition of non-governmental organisations.

But the miner said on Wednesday the suspension had been lifted by the South African Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs, pending finalisation of the appeal.

Coal of Africa said it would now begin full operations and complete construction at the Vele mine. It would also begin mobilising contractors and re-employing staff immediately.

The mine will create around 500 jobs during the initial phase of operation, it said.

"We are now well placed to produce first coking coal in the first quarter of 2012, ramping up to an initial target of one million tonnes per annum," Chief Executive Officer John Wallington said. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)