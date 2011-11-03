* Price set at 51p vs 57p close on Wednesday

* Proceeds to be used for Vele, Chapudi Coal

* Enters new $40 mln revolving credit facility

* Shares down 4 percent at 54.75p (Adds pricing, amount raised, comment)

By Julie Crust

LONDON, Nov 3 Coal of Africa Ltd said it raised about $106 million in a stock placing that will mainly be used to bring its Vele project into production and complete the acquisition of Rio Tinto's Chapudi Coal project.

The placing price was set at 51 pence a share, a 10.5 percent discount to the company's closing share price on Wednesday.

"We are delighted with the success of this capital raise against the backdrop of such highly volatile stock market conditions," said Chief Executive John Wallington.

"We remain extremely positive about the prospects for our projects and now have significant funding in place to support their ... development," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the coal company said it planned to raise about $100 million and had entered into a $40 million revolving credit facility with JP Morgan Europe conditional on a minimum of $75 million being raised in the placing.

The miner's London-listed shares were down 4 percent at 54.75 pence by 1218 GMT.

The coal producer, with a market capitalisation of about 280 million pounds ($447 million), plans to move up to London's main market from the junior Alternative Investment Market.

Last month, Coal of Africa said full operations had resumed at the controversial Vele Colliery after South Africa lifted a water-use suspension. The water-use licence for the colliery, which is close to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, had been suspended since July.

The miner expects to produce its first coking coal from Vele in the first quarter of 2012, ramping up to an initial target of 1 million tonnes a year. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)