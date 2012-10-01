* HEI to inject $100 mln into CoAL for 23.6 pct stake
* CoAL FY pre-tax loss widens on higher labour, capital
costs
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 A unit of Beijing Haohua
Energy Resource Co Ltd has offered to inject $100
million into Coal of Africa (CoAL), the junior miner
said on Monday, after full-year pre-tax losses tripled due to
higher labour and capital costs.
CoAL said the equity funding offer from Haohua Energy
International (HEI) came after diversified miner Exxaro
chose not to exercise its option to acquire a 30 percent stake
in CoAL's Makhado coking coal project.
The proposed deal would be executed in two stages, allowing
HEI to subscribe for up to $100 million of ordinary shares in
CoAL at 25 pence per share. After the deal, which is subject to
a number of conditions, HEI will own 23.6 percent of CoAL.
"The placement would expedite the development of CoAL's
projects and lead to the formation of a strategic partnership
and provide direct exposure to the world's largest coking coal
market," CoAL chief executive John Wallington said in a
statement.
HEI's parent is a Beijing-based coal producer and the
largest exporter of anthracite coal from China.
CoAL has two operating collieries in South Africa, producing
thermal and coking coal for the domestic and export markets, and
other projects in development.
The mining company, which is also listed in London
and Sydney, said adjusted operating pre-tax losses for
the year to the end of June widened to $32.8 million from $10.1
million the previous year.
The jump was due to higher labour costs given increases in
mining activity at its Mooiplaats colliery, once-off capital
raising project costs and the exclusion of an asset sold during
the financial year.
Revenue was down to $243.8 million from $261.4 million, with
coal sales hit by a 27 percent drop in export coal spot prices.
CoAL's shares in Johannesburg are down 71 percent so far
this year, compared with a nearly 12 percent jump in the
All-Share index. The stock plummeted nearly 18 percent
last week after some of the company's staff at its Mooiplaats
colliery went on a strike over wages.