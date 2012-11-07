Nov 7 Shares of U.S. coal companies including
Peabody Energy Corp and Alpha Natural Resources Inc
fell in premarket trading on fears that President Barack
Obama will impose more environmental regulations on the sector
following his re-election Tuesday.
The Obama Administration, through the Environmental
Protection Agency, had set rules limiting greenhouse gas
emissions from power plants. This has forced companies to retire
many of their coal-fired plants or install expensive new
pollution-control equipment.
Obama's former challenger Republican Mitt Romney, however,
had argued that "excessive" environmental regulation has
hampered U.S. economic growth.
Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt said with Obama's
re-election, the perception for coal is likely the worst among
the energy subsectors.
Shares of Peabody, Alpha Natural, Consol Energy Inc,
Walter Energy Inc and Arch Coal Inc were down
more than four percent before the bell on Wednesday.
"(The drop is) 100 percent related to election results,"
said Eric Green, senior managing partner at Penn Capital
Management, which owns coal stocks.
James River Coal Co, however, said it was good for
the sector that the uncertainty of the election was over.
"We believe that this issue caused a temporary slowdown in
economic growth both in the United States and globally," Chief
Executive Peter Socha said in a statement announcing the
company's quarterly results.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)