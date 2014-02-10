KUALA LUMPUR Feb 10 Malaysian oil field
services firm and rig builder Coastal Contracts said on Monday
its unit won a 1.24 billion ringgit ($372.3 million) charter
contract to supply a jack-up rig with gas compression
capabilities to a group of Mexican firms.
These Mexican firms are oil field service contractors who
earlier won a gas compression service contract with Mexico's
national oil company Pemex, Coastal Contracts said in
a filing with the Malaysian stock exchange.
Coastal Contracts said it will deliver the jack-up rig,
which will handle sour gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, by
the first half of next year. The charter contract will start in
the second half of 2014 and will run for eight years, with an
option to extend for up to 12 years, the Malaysian firm said.