UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement raises Italcementi synergy target
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur
Jan 6 Coastal Energy Co : * Shareholders voted to approve merger with Condor acquisition (Cayman) Limited(" purchaser"). * Coastal shareholders will receive consideration of C$19.00 in cash for each common share of Coastal * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* FY operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs ($384.23 million) and a 13 percent higher profit margin of 322 million francs
LONDON, March 16 Valtteri Bottas is learning fast but Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes team mate will only really find out what he is up against when the Formula One season starts in Australia next week.