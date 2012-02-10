* Says Cameia-1 well could produce over 20,000 barrels/day
* To start appraisal drilling programme immediately
LISBON Feb 10 Cobalt International Energy
Inc said results from tests at a deep sea oil well off
the coast of Angola had exceeded expectations and increased the
company's confidence in its West African pre-salt exploration
prospects.
Cobalt, whose main stakeholder is Goldman Sachs, said
in a statement tests at its Cameia-1 well in Block 21 confirmed
the presence of a 1,180 foot "gross continuous oil column."
"Cameia is an extraordinary success. The results have
exceeded our pre-drill expectations and have increased our
confidence in our entire West Africa pre-salt exploration
inventory," said Cobalt chief executive Joseph Bryant.
Analysts and investors believe drilling thousands of metres
under the Kwanza Basin seabed through blocks known as pre-salt,
could match huge discoveries made off the Brazilian coast in
similar rock formations in recent years.
On Dec. 20, Cobalt's shares soared 37 percent after the
company said it found hydrocarbons in the Cameia-1 well.
Bryant added that the company will immediately start an
appraisal drilling program to further assess the size and extent
of the Cameia oil discovery and to drill to deeper objectives.
"Based upon our analysis of the test data, if not limited by
the test equipment on the rig, we believe the well would have
the potential to produce in excess of 20,000 barrels of oil per
day," said James Farnsworth, Cobalt's Chief Exploration Officer.
Cobalt has a 40 percent stake in Block 21 and its three
partners are the state-owned Sonangol and local companies Nazaki
Oil and Alper Oil.
The Houston-based firm was one of seven companies to win
licences to operate pre-salt blocks and sign production sharing
agreements with Sonangol in December..
The other companies were France's Total, Britain's
BP, Norwegian firm Statoil, Italy's ENI
, Spain's Repsol and U.S. firm ConocoPhilips
.
Cobalt is also the operator of Block 20. It has a 40 percent
working interest in the block.
The company, which also has assets in Gulf of Mexico and
Gabon in West Africa, has said it is planning its first well in
Block 20 in 2013.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by James Jukwey)