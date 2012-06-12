June 12 Cobalt International Energy Inc, the fourth-largest deepwater player in the Gulf of Mexico, said it would plug and abandon its Ligurian #2 well there after it did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons.

Drilling continues off the coast of Angola, however, at Cobalt's Cameia #2 appraisal well and the company expects to announce results within the next 30 to 60 days, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cobalt also said it was looking for an additional rig off Angola for its drilling program in 2013 and beyond and expects to make an announcement on its selection in the third quarter.

A huge find off Angola for the Houston company turned the wildcatter into a mid-sized exploration and production company within the span of months earlier this year.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Cobalt said it would move the rig that drilled the Ligurian dry hole, the Ensco 8503, to drill and evaluate an exploratory well in the North Platte prospect, which is expected to take five or six months.

The gross unrisked resources for the greater North Platte complex is estimated at more than 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Cobalt added. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Andre Grenon)