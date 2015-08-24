(Corrects to 'two offshore blocks' from 'offshore project' in headline)

Aug 24 Angolan state oil company Sonangol said it would buy oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc's 40 percent stake in two oil blocks offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.

Cobalt operates three blocks covering 3.4 million acres off the Angolan coast. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)