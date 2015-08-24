BRIEF-Total Energy Services announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services
* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
(Corrects to 'two offshore blocks' from 'offshore project' in headline)
Aug 24 Angolan state oil company Sonangol said it would buy oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc's 40 percent stake in two oil blocks offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.
Cobalt operates three blocks covering 3.4 million acres off the Angolan coast. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: