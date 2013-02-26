* Cobalt prices rebound off lows, weaker H2 seen
* Madagascar's Ambatovy shipment delay seen as temporary
* Large stocks of cobalt feed accumulate in China
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 26 A surge in supply is likely to
put cobalt prices under pressure in the second half of this
year, wiping out recent gains in the minor metal used in
rechargeable batteries, traders said.
Prices for cobalt hit a low late last year as producers
liquidated stock ahead of the holidays, but they have since
begun to rally due to delayed shipments from Madagascar's
Ambatovy mine and a pick-up in buying activity in the new year.
The bottleneck affecting Ambatovy is seen as part of
temporary teething troubles and traders expect a surge in supply
to push prices lower by the second half of the year.
Ambatovy, a nickel and cobalt project operated by Toronto's
Sherritt International began cobalt shipments late last
year and expects to produce 5,600 tonnes of refined cobalt per
annum, the company said on its website. This will make it one of
the world's largest cobalt operations.
This project, along with the opening of Highland Pacific's
Ramu nickel/cobalt operation in Papua New Guinea and a
ramp-up in supply from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's
Tenke Fungurume in the Democratic Republic of Congo is expected
to keep cobalt prices weak in coming months.
"We expect by the second half of the year to see a surge in
supply. Producers will have plenty of material come April/May to
push prices lower," a London-based cobalt trader said.
"I would imagine that come summer there is a good chance
that cobalt might be down in the $9-$10 bracket again."
Prices of high grade cobalt hit a low of around $10 a lb in
late November, rising by roughly 20 percent to around $12 a lb
last week.
As a by-product of copper and nickel mining, cobalt supplies
are set to increase as long as the two metals remains profitable
for miners.
"The producers are ramping up copper production and cobalt
comes along for the ride" the trader said.
"If cobalt got to $6 a lb, they would scratch their heads
and decide whether they should do something different. But when
they're still getting a revenue of $10 or $12 a lb, it is still
worth having."
World cobalt mine production in 2012 was an estimated
110,000 tonnes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which
sees a continuing trend of higher production in the near-term
due to mine expansion.
"In recent years, global cobalt production has been higher
than consumption, resulting in a market surplus and downward
pressure on prices," the U.S. Geological Survey said.
CHINA DEMAND UNCERTAINTY
Traders said that over years China has accumulated large
stocks of cobalt feed, meaning it is unlikely to start importing
large quantities of the metal in the near-term.
China is the world's largest producer of refined cobalt,
through imports of feed and concentrates from sources including
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"It depends on the price but at the moment it does not look
lucrative for them to keep buying," another trader said.
"Some companies (in China) have curtailed production due to
the fact that buying concentrates at $10 and reselling metal at
$12 doesn't make any commercial sense. So their business model
has evaporated."
China's cobalt ore and concentrate imports dropped by 5.61
percent in January from a year earlier, official data showed
this week.