Dec 21 Independent oil exploration and
production company Cobalt International Energy Inc said
it resumed drilling in the Gulf of Mexico after getting
approvals from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement.
Drilling ban in the Gulf of Mexico, imposed following the
oil spill at BP's Macondo well, was lifted in October
2010 and U.S. regulators issued permits to restart drilling
earlier this year.
Cobalt forecast its 2012 cash expenditures to be $500-$550
million, compared with $170-$190 million estimated for 2011. The
raise reflects resumed Gulf of Mexico activities and increased
drilling off Angola, it said.
The company also forecast its net expenditures for
exploration and appraisal drilling in 2012 to be $250-$300
million.
Shares of the company, valued at $5.43 billion, closed at
$15.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)