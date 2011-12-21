(Follows alerts)

Dec 21 Independent oil exploration and production company Cobalt International Energy Inc said it resumed drilling in the Gulf of Mexico after getting approvals from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Drilling ban in the Gulf of Mexico, imposed following the oil spill at BP's Macondo well, was lifted in October 2010 and U.S. regulators issued permits to restart drilling earlier this year.

Cobalt forecast its 2012 cash expenditures to be $500-$550 million, compared with $170-$190 million estimated for 2011. The raise reflects resumed Gulf of Mexico activities and increased drilling off Angola, it said.

The company also forecast its net expenditures for exploration and appraisal drilling in 2012 to be $250-$300 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $5.43 billion, closed at $15.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)