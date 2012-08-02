* Profits reflect merger with U.S. AgBank
* U.S. drought seen pressuring future loan demand
CHICAGO Aug 2 CoBank, a major lender to U.S.
agriculture through its role in the Farm Credit System, said on
Thursday its second quarter net profit jumped nearly 40 percent
with results reflecting its 2012 merger with U.S. AgBank,
another FCS bank.
Net profit rose $252.4 million for the quarter ending June
30, from $180.7 million a year ago.
Quarterly net interest income was up 11 percent to $307.1
million from last year. Average loan volume was $69.4 billion
compared to $52.1 billion.
"The bank acquired U.S. AgBank's assets and liabilities,
including approximately $20 billion in wholesale loans to 25
Farm Credit associations," CoBank said in a statement.
The merger with U.S. AgBank, which closed on Jan. 1,
increased CoBank's average loan volume, net interest income, and
net income.
"The merger with U.S. AgBank continues to deliver
significant benefits for our business at a time of real
challenge in the broader market environment," Robert Engel,
chief executive of Denver-based CoBank, said in a statement.
Engel noted that overall conditions in the U.S. and global
economies remain weak, putting downward pressure on loan demand.
He also said severe U.S. drought conditions have the potential
to reduce revenues at grain and farm supply cooperatives and
increase costs in the protein and biofuels sectors.
Quarterly results also reflected the effect of $44.6 million
in refunds from the Farm Credit System Insurance Corp.
While loan demand for rural infrastructure grew, average
agribusiness loan volume fell sharply amid lower grain prices in
early 2012 and reduced inventory financing at agriculture
co-ops, CoBank said.
At the end of the quarter, 1.02 percent of the bank's loans
were classified as adverse assets, matching the first quarter.
Nonaccrual loans were $106.9 million, compared to $125.0 million
in the prior quarter.
CoBank recorded a $5 million provision for loan losses,
increasing the provision to $10 million for the first six months
of 2012. That compares to $37.5 million for first half of 2011.
CoBank, a member of the Farm Credit System, is a government
sponsored enterprise created by Congress in 1916 to provide a
reliable source of credit to the U.S. agriculture industry.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Carol Bishopric)