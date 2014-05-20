LONDON May 20 Cobham Plc
* Proposed placing
* Placing of around 65 million ordinary shares, representing
approximately 6% of current issued share capital
* To raise additional equity capital through a placing (
"placing") of around 65 million ordinary shares of 2.5 pence
each
* Merrill lynch international and ubs limited have been
appointed as joint bookrunners in respect of placing
* Net proceeds of placing are intended to be used to help to
fund acquisition of aeroflex holding
