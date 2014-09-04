Sept 4 Cobham Plc

* Cobham secures contract extension

* Secures contract extension and introduces next generation charter aircraft

* Has secured a contract extension with chevron australia pty ltd

* Contract, which includes an initial order of approximately £33 million / aud $60 million, with an estimated full value in excess of £88 million / au$160 million through to 2020, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: