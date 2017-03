April 25 Cobham PLC : * Trading performance in the first three months of the year has been in line

with the board's expectations * Consistent with the full year outlook which remains unchanged * At the end of March the group's order book was stable at £2.4BN * Net debt increasing modestly to £382M at the end of March * Jonathan Flint, CEO of Oxford instruments plc, will join the board as a

non-executive director from 1 may