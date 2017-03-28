UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Tuesday it would raise about 512.4 million pounds ($642.6 million) through its rights issue to pay down debt.
The 2 for 5 rights issue of 683.1 million shares was priced at 75 pence per share, a 40.9 percent discount to its Monday close of 126.8 pence.
Cobham, which expects the right issue to be completed in the second quarter, also maintained its 2017 expectations.
($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.