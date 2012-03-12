* Thrane rejects Cobham's offer of 273 mln stg

* Both cos had been in talks over the last year

* Analysts say Thrane could see interest from other cos

* Thrane shares down 7 pct, Cobham up 5 pct (Adds details, analyst comments)

By A. Ananthalakshmi

March 12 British aero electronics group Cobham Plc said it was withdrawing its 273 million pounds bid for rival Thrane & Thrane after the Danish company rejected its offer, though other suitors were expected to step in.

Cobham said it had been in talks with Thrane regarding a potential deal over the last year, and submitted an offer of 420 Danish crowns ($74.11) per share on Feb. 8.

Cobham's offer is a 5 percent premium to Thrane's shares' closing price on Friday, but a 38 percent premium to their close on Feb. 7.

But the Thrane board said they were unable to recommend the proposal, according to a Cobham statement on Monday.

It was not immediately clear why Thrane rejected the offer. The satellite and radio communications equipment maker did not reply to requests for comment.

Last month, co-founder Lars Thrane, who owns almost 24 percent of the company, was quoted as saying that he would not sell his stake to a then-unnamed suitor.

This came soon after Thrane said it received a non-binding, unsolicited approach from a potential buyer seeking a majority stake, and had initiated a strategic review.

Cobham's withdrawal would prompt Thrane's shareholders to put additional pressure on the company's board, Poul Ernst Jessen, an analyst with Danske Markets told Reuters.

Jessen does not expect Cobham to raise its offer but said other potential bidders could include Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, EADS and Inmarsat.

Cobham, whose equipment aids communication between military vehicles and aircraft, had been trying to increase its exposure to commercial markets after revenue growth was hit by cuts to military budget in the United States.

Commercial aircraft demand, however, is rising as soaring oil prices force airlines to renew fleets with more fuel-efficient planes.

In its statement, Cobham said it reserved the right to reconsider its position.

"I don't think Cobham will come back with a higher bid," Morningstar analyst Neal Dihora said.

"They have been good about not overpaying."

Thrane's shares were trading down about 7 percent at 371 crowns on Monday afternoon on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Cobham shares were up about 5 percent at 220.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) ($1 = 5.6670 Danish crowns) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; additional reporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)