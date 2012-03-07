* 2011 pretax profit 328 mln stg vs 306 mln stg
* Revenue 1.85 bln stg vs 1.90 bln stg
* Full-year dividend up 33 pct to 8 pence
* Shares up 8.8 pct
(Adds company, analyst comment, shares)
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, MARCH 7 British aero electronics
group Cobham Plc expects to deliver further growth this
year after cost cuts and a strong performance from commercial
aviation boosted 2011 profit.
Cobham, whose equipment helps military vehicles such as F-35
fighter planes communicate with one another, on Wednesday said
2011 pretax profit rose 7 percent to 328 million pounds ($516.2
million) on sales 3 percent lower at 1.85 billion.
Cobham's revenue growth has been hit by cuts to government
defence budgets in the United States, which accounts for 56
percent of its sales.
The company, which said it would increase its full-year
dividend by a third to 8 pence, said a fall in U.S. defence
sales was offset by growing military sales in emerging markets
such as Brazil and a buoyant civil aviation business, which it
expects to keep growing.
"The positive trend in our export and commercial markets are
expected to continue in 2012 and we expect to deliver underlying
progress this year," said Cobham's chief financial officer
Warren Tucker.
Shares in Cobham, which have risen 7 percent in the last
three months, were 8.8 percent up at 202.6 pence by 0905 GMT - a
7-month high.
"The 33 percent increase in the dividend is a clear
statement of confidence in the business model and future cash
generation prospects, in our view, in the face of persistent
defence headwinds," said Investec analyst Andrew Gollan.
The company expects its cost saving programme to deliver
annual savings of 75 million pounds by the end of 2013 - up from
the previous target of 65 million pounds.
U.S. RECOVERY
Defence firms across the globe have been hit by cuts to
military spending as governments look to slash debt. The United
States capped its military budget at last year's levels for 2012
but Cobham believes the United States is recovering, albeit
slowly.
"The U.S. defence and security market is stabilising, though
conditions are still challenging. We're in priority areas for
the U.S. like air re-fuelling and rapid communications, which
gives us confidence," said Tucker.
In contrast to the defence market, civil aerospace is
performing well. Commercial aircraft demand is rising as soaring
oil prices force airlines to renew fleets with more
fuel-efficient planes.
Suppliers to the civil aerospace sector have been boosted by
order book growth at Airbus and Boeing, who expect combined
deliveries for 2012 to be 15 percent ahead of last year.
"Our commercial markets have good growth prospects, being
driven by large jet, helicopter and general aviation
production," said Tucker, adding that Cobham was on the hunt for
acquisitions to help expand its content on platforms such as the
Airbus A380 and A350 as well as the Boeing 787.
British aero engineers Meggitt, GKN and
Senior have said they expect to benefit from airlines
renewing fleets with more fuel-efficient planes this year, after
that trend helped them deliver strong profit growth in
2011.
($1 = 0.6354 British pounds)
(Editing by Adveith Nair and Jodie Ginsberg)