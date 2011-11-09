* 9-mth revenue growth marginally negative

* Sees 21 mln stg of cost savings in full-year

* U.S. defence and security market to remain tough in 2012 (Adds details)

LONDON, NOV 9 Aerospace electronics group Cobham said revenue growth in the first nine months of 2011 was down on last year, hit by tough conditions in the United States defence and security market, which it said would continue in 2012.

"The U.S. defence and security market is expected to remain challenging with constraints over government spending tightening, with significant and ongoing uncertainty over the size, timing and allocation of federal budget cuts," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "As a consequence, there is continued poor visibility for 2012 trading."

Cobham, which makes around two-thirds of its revenues in the U.S., said its commercial activities had continued to grow, however, and that it expected its cost cutting plan to deliver around 21 million pounds ($33.8 million) of savings in the full-year.

The U.S., which spends far more on defence than its NATO allies combined, faces the prospect of having to cut its spending by as much as $1 trillion over 10 years.

Cobham, which sold its analytic solutions business to Parsons Corp for $350 million in October, said it was developing further cost reduction initiatives to help it adjust to future changes in the market.

The company also said it had signed a new $360 million revolving credit facility for five years.

Shares in Cobham, which have risen 2.3 percent in the last month, closed at 177.7 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at around 1.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)