LONDON, March 7 FY order intake falls 19% to £1,656M (not 2,046M) Underlying profit before tax falls 8% to £302M (not £328M) Group revenue falls 6% to £1,749M (not £1,854M) Recommended full year dividend increase of 10% to 8.8 pence per share US defence/security market remains highly uncertain In 2013, group operating margins are expected to be slightly lower than in 2012. Anticipate a return to modest organic growth from 2014, rising above mid single digit growth thereafter