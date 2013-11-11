(Correct 2013 date in headline to 2014)

LONDON Nov 11 Defence and aerospace supplier Cobham said it now expects revenues in 2014 to decline, up from a previous forecast of "potential for modest growth," citing deterioriating budgetary conditions in the U.S. defence market.

"At its interim results, the Group cautioned that the outlook for the US defence/security market was highly uncertain. This remains the case, with the budgetary environment showing signs of further deterioration," it said on Monday.

"As a result, the Group is now planning for organic revenue to decline by low-to-mid single digits in 2014."

The company makes just over a third of its group revenue from the U.S. defence and security market. It said its full year outlook for 2013 remains unchanged.