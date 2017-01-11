LONDON Jan 11 British engineering group Cobham
said it made 245 million pounds ($298 million) in
trading profit in 2016, at least 10 million pounds short of its
target, and as a result of poorer than expected trading would
scrap its final dividend.
The company said its new management team was starting a
thorough closing balance sheet review, including major contracts
and asset carrying values, but that the unaudited result was not
likely to increase in its final numbers.
($1 = 0.8230 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)