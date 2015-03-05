LONDON, March 5 British engineer Cobham
said it was on track to return to revenue growth this year,
after reporting a better than expected 11 percent drop in annual
profit on lower U.S. military spend and adverse currency moves.
Underlying pretax profit of 257 million pounds ($391
million) in 2014 compared with 288 million pounds it made last
year and a consensus forecast of 229 million pounds, according
to Reuters data.
Cobham maintained earlier guidance for a return to
mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, saying it was
well-positioned to do so after delivering growth of 1 percent in
the second half of the year, as defence markets improved.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
