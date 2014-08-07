LONDON Aug 7 British defence company Cobham
posted a 14 percent decline in half-year profit, hit by
lower defence spending and foreign exchange headwinds, and said
it was on track to meet current expectations for the full year.
Western defence firms are being squeezed as their biggest
customers in the United States and Europe reduce spending amid a
withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq.
Forecasting a full-year performance weighted to the second
half, Cobham said it was maintaining its guidance for organic
revenue decline in the low-to-mid single digits this year, with
a return to growth in 2015.
Cobham reported underlying pretax profit of 118 million
pounds ($199 million) in the six months to the end of June,
compared to the 137 million pounds it made in the same period
last year, and ahead of a consensus forecast of 111 million
pounds from an analyst poll.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)