LONDON, March 5 British engineer Cobham said it was on track to return to revenue growth this year, as the use of its systems and components used in satellites and high-tech communications grows, offsetting declines in U.S. defence spending.

Cobham maintained earlier guidance for a return to mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, saying it was well-positioned to do so after an improvement from -4 percent in the first half of the year to 1 percent in the second-half.

"We expect our commercial markets to remain strong... with good prospects in satellite communications and wireless applications," Cobham's Chief Executive Bob Murphy told reporters on a call.

Shares in Cobham traded down 1.7 percent to 327 pence at 0907 GMT.

"It is clear Cobham's valuation has anticipated a return to mid-single digit organic growth in 2015," Jefferies analysts, who rate the stock a "buy", said in a note.

Cobham also said it expected in 2015 to benefit from last year's acquisition of U.S. communications business Aeroflex, which has a strong position in medical imagery, and from growth in defence spending on aerial refuelling outside of the U.S.

In U.S. defence, Cobham said spending was nearing the bottom of the cycle and it took comfort from a "more predictable" environment, with its expectation for declines this year moderating to low single digits.

For 2014, underlying pretax profit of 257 million pounds ($391 million) in 2014 was 11 percent lower than the year earlier period, or 8 percent lower on a constant currency basis.

Last year's profit was hurt by lower U.S. military spend, adverse currency moves and a 15 million pound provision the company took on an aerial refuelling programme. ($1 = 0.6567 pounds)